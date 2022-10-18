James Corden Unbanned from NYC’s Balthazar After He ‘Apologized Profusely,’ Owner Says After Calling Him the ‘Most Abusive Customer’

James Corden’s ban from the New York City restaurant Balthazar did not last more than 24 hours. Balthazar owner Keith McNally took to Instagram to announce the CBS late night host was no longer banned from the NYC establishment. According to McNally, Corden “apologized profusely” to him after he went public with a story accusing Corden of being “the most abusive customer” at the restaurant.

“James Corden just called me and apologized profusely,” McNally wrote on Instagram “Having fucked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances. So if James Corden lets me host his ‘Late Late Show’ for nine months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar. No, of course not. But….anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar. So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is Forgiven.”

Variety has reached out to Corden’s representatives for comment.

A few hours before McNally rescinded the ban, he posted on Instagram that Corden was no longer welcome at the restaurant. McNally wrote, “James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”

McNally went on to share two stories about Corden’s alleged rude behavior while dining at Balthazar, one of which included Corden’s wife ordering an “egg yolk omelette.” Corden complained to the staff because “a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk.”

“That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: ‘You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!'” McNally added.

Read both of McNally’s Instagram posts below.