James Corden on What’s Next After ‘The Late Late Show,’ and Telling His Staff Goodbye

James Corden isn’t quite sure what his next move will be after leaving “The Late Late Show” in 2023, but the trained theater actor told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala that he’s not opposed to going back to his roots.

When asked if he’d consider a return to Broadway, Corden said, “Well I’d love that, that’d be great.”

The late night host has appeared in two plays on the Great White Way: “History Boys” in 2006 and “One Man, Two Guvnors” in 2011. He’s also appeared in a number of movie musicals, including “Cinderella” (2021) and “Into The Woods” (2014), in addition to utilizing his singing and acting chops on his show in segments such as “Crosswalk: The Musical,” where he performs mini-renditions of musicals at a crosswalk outside the CBS studio before the light changes back to green.

Corden has hosted “The Late Late Show” since 2015. The host confessed it was “really hard” when he announced last week that he’d leave the show next year.

“It’s going to be hard the whole way,” Corden told Variety. “It will be a year of tears, for sure.”

In addition to telling the fans of his show, who tune in for creative segments that showcase his guests’ many talents, Corden said it was no easier to break the news to his staff. Still, he’s looking forward to the future.

“I told them that morning, I told a few people the day before and then a few people that have known for a while” Corden said. “It’s really emotional, but then it’s great, whoever gets to dictate what they’re going to do in this sort of industry. So I’m excited to get out there.”