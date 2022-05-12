‘The Late Late Show’ Travels to London Next Month as James Corden Enters His Final Year in Late Night (EXCLUSIVE)

James Corden is heading home — to visit, as part of a week-long trip to Blighty for “The Late Late Show” on CBS. This will mark the fourth time “The Late Late Show with James Corden” has filmed from the U.K., but marks the first major initiative for the show since Corden announced that he would depart next year.

“The Late Late Show” will broadcast four episodes from Freemasons’ Hall in Central London, marking the show’s first time in that venue. The episodes will air on Monday, June 27, through Thursday June 30 — in the show’s normal 12:37 a.m. timeslot.

This marks the first time “The Late Late Show” has been in London since 2019; obviously the show hasn’t had a chance to return due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In announcing his exit from late night, Corden promised big moments throughout the final year of his show, and this reps the first.

“The Late Late Show” will include British-themed segments throughout the week; guests and other elements will be announced at a later date. The show last broadcast four special episodes from London’s historic Central Hall Westminster from June 17-20, 2019. Corden also brought the show to London for three episodes in June 2017, and for a four-episode London run in June 2018 that included an edition of “Carpool Karaoke” featuring The Beatles’ Paul McCartney on a guided tour of Liverpool.

Sky, which airs “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in the U.K., will run the episodes on June 28 through July 1 via its Sky Comedy channel at streamer Now.

Corden has hosted “The Late Late Show” since mid-2015. Under his new deal, announced at the end of April, the host extended his contract with CBS until spring 2023, after which he will depart. “The Late Late Show with James Corden” is executive produced by Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe; bandleader is Reggie Watts.