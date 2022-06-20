Jameela Jamil, Tim Meadows Among Five Cast in Natasha Lyonne & Rian Johnson’s ‘Poker Face’ at Peacock (EXCLUSIVE)

Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson’s Peacock series “Poker Face” has added five new cast members, Variety has learned exclusively.

Tim Meadows (“Saturday Night Live,” “The Goldbergs”), Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place,” “She-Hulk”), Nicholas Cirillo (“Outer Banks,” “Jesus Revolution”), Audrey Corsa (“All Rise,” “Dear Edward”) and Niall Cunningham (“And Just Like That,” “Life in Pieces”) have all been cast in the series.

The five new cast members join previously announced series lead Lyonne in the series, along with cast members that include Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Bratt, Stephanie Hsu, and David Castañeda. Plot and character details for the series are being kept largely under wraps, though sources say the show will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne’s character working to solve different murders in each episode.

“Poker Face” received a 10-episode order at Peacock in March 2021. Johnson created the series and executive produces via T-Street Productions. Lyonne executive produces under the Animal Pictures banner in addition to starring, with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures co-executive producing. Nora and Lilla Zuckerman serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue of T-Street also executive produce. MRC Television will produce. MRC is a minority investor in T-Street, with a first-look deal across both film and television.