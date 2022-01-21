‘Chak De! India,’ ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ Writer Jaideep Sahni Set for YRF Entertainment’s Next Streaming Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaideep Sahni, screenwriter on acclaimed films “Chak De! India,” “Khosla Ka Ghosla,” “Company,” “Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year” and “Bunty Aur Babli” will create the next series from YRF Entertainment, Variety understands.

YRF Entertainment is leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films’ streaming business, which was set up in 2021 with an initial investment of $67.1 million. As revealed by Variety, YRF Entertainment launched in Dec. 2021 with Bhopal gas tragedy series “The Railway Men,” created by Shiv Rawail.

Like Rawail, Sahni has had a long association with the studio. Besides “Chak De! India,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, “Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year” starring Ranbir Singh, and “Bunty Aur Babli,” starring Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, Sahni has also written “Shuddh Desi Romance,” starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra and “Aaja Nachle,” starring Madhuri Dixit Nene, for Yash Raj.

Sahni’s YRF Entertainment series is going to be “a heady relationship drama about love, ambition and profession,” a trade source informs Variety.

Yash Raj Films is headed by chair and MD Aditya Chopra, son of company founder, the late Yash Chopra.

“Aditya Chopra wants to create the best of the best shows for global audiences to relish and he wants the best team at the helm of affairs so that genre-defining content can be created out of India,” the source added. “Jaideep Sahni has been roped in by him to become an exclusive creator for YRF Entertainment. Jaideep has always wowed everyone with his scripts and this development signifies that we can expect some of the best content coming out of YRF in the digital space.”