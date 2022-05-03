New ‘Jackass’ Series in the Works at Paramount+

“Jackass” is heading back to the small screen, with a new series from the original creators in the works at Paramount+ due to the immense popularity of “Jackass Forever.”

“Based off the success of ‘Jackass Forever,’ we’re working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+,” Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said Tuesday during the company’s Q1 earnings call Tuesday.

“Jackass Forever,” the fourth film in the long-running franchise, debuted at the top of domestic box office in February with a better-than-expected $23.5 million. The film included classic cast members such as Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, as well as several new faces in the cast, including Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney and Jasper Dolphin.

The original “Jackass” series was a MTV sensation for three mini seasons from 2000 to 2001 that launched several spinoff series (“Wildboyz,” “Viva La Bam” and more), and a slew of films adjacent to the main four in the franchise.

“Jackass” leader Johnny Knoxville spoke to Variety this year about how “Jackass Forever” signals his desire to hand over the reins to a new generation of pranksters.

After a particularly gruesome hit from a bull while filming the new film, Knoxville said, “Those were big [stunts], and could end as badly. Or worse. I’ve done enough. I don’t have anything to prove. I have kids” — three of them — “to raise. That’s the most important thing.”