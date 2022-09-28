‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

The third season of Tom Clancy’s political action thriller series “Jack Ryan” is set to premiere on Prime Video Dec. 21.

Starring John Krasinski as Jack Ryan, the eight-episode season follows Ryan on the run after being implicated in a larger conspiracy. While trying to stay alive as the CIA and an international rogue faction hunt him down, Ryan must also prevent a massive global conflict. Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly return for the third season, with new series regulars Nina Hoss and Betty Gabriel joining the cast.

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television. The series is executive produced by Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, Krasinski, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller and Michael Bay. Tom Clancy and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost serve as executive producers on the third season, along with Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse.

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

Starz has released the trailer for the upcoming drama series “Dangerous Liaisons,” featuring notorious literary lovers, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont.

Based on the novel of the same name by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, the eight-part series revolves around how Merteuil (Alice Englert) and Valmont (Nicholas Denton) met as passionate young lovers in pre-revolutionary Paris. Along with Englert and Denton, the series stars Lesley Manville, Kosar Ali, Carice van Houten, Hilton Pelser, Fisayo Akinade, Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Hakeem Kae-Kazim and Tom Wlaschiha.

“Dangerous Liaison” is produced by Playground and Flame Ventures in association with Lionsgate Television. The series is created and written by Harriet Warner, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Scott Huff, Bethan Jones, Christopher Hampton, Playground’s Colin Callendar and Flame Ventures’ Tony Krantz executive produce, while Barney Reisz serves as producer.

“Dangerous Liaisons” is set to premiere Nov. 6 on Starz.

Watch the full trailer below.

*

Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for Season 2 of “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show,” which will premiere globally on Oct. 7.

Hosted by Emmy nominee Jack McBrayer, the children’s series’ second season will feature such guest stars as Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, D’Arcy Carden, Kristen Schaal, Beth Dover, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon and music from American rock band, OK Go.

“Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” is co-created and executive produced by McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero. The series is produced by Jax Media and 9 Story Media Group, with animation by Brown Bag Films. 9 Story Media Group’s Wendy Harris and Vince Commisso and Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez and John Skidmore serve as executive producers, alongside showrunner Guy Toubes.

Watch the full trailer below.

RENEWALS

AMC Networks has renewed “Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire” for a second season, ahead of the series’ premiere Oct. 2 on AMC and AMC Plus.

Based on Rice’s novel of the same name, the series follows the story of vampires Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass), as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). The eight-episode second season will take place in Europe, with Mark Johnson and showrunner Rolin Jones serving as executive producers.

RATINGS

AMC Networks’ Shudder announced Wednesday that “The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time” has become the most-watched title on Shudder this year across films and series, as well as the biggest new season or series launch in two years. The eight-episode original series first premiered Sept. 7, and the series finale will be released Oct. 26.

In the series, acclaimed horror filmmakers and genre experts including Mike Flanagan, Edgar Wright, Tony Todd and Barbara Muschietti dissect the most terrifying moments of iconic horror films, with the series finale spotlighting the top ten horror movie scares of all time.

“The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time” is produced by Marwar Junction Productions and written and directed by Kurt Sayenga, who also serves as executive producer. Marwar Junction Productions’ Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley executive produce.

DEALS

Fox Weather is now available on streaming platforms Verizon Fios and Amazon Freevee as demand for the free, 24/7 weather service continues to increase since its October 2021 launch.

Effective immediately, Fios TV subscribers in areas such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore and parts of New York City can access Fox Weather on channel 113 in standard definition and channel 613 in high definition. Amazon Freevee users can locate the added service through the app’s FAST channel or in Prime Video’s “Live TV” tab.

The expansion comes in alignment with the encroaching one-year anniversary of the service, according to Fox Weather president Sharri Berg.

The service will still be available via foxweather.com, the Fox Weather app for iOS and Android, Fox Now, Fox News, Tubi, Amazon News, Youtube TV, The Roku Channel, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Xumo and Vidgo. Fox Business Network viewers can also tune in Saturdays and Sundays from 6-9 a.m. ET for a simulcast of Fox Weather.

INITIATIVES

A+E Networks announced the launch the History Channel NFT Marketplace. The premiere collectible from the new marketplace was a piece by artist Derrick Adams exploring the theme “Our Place in History” — it was shared exclusively with the attendees of the recent HistoryTalks 2022 event. The marketplace will feature different genres of original art, collectables and digital assets that mark historic events, history-makers, cultural moments and holidays, as well as promote and celebrate high-profile programming events, talent and series. NFTs are slated to drop every other week.

The NFT Marketplace is a collaboration with operational and strategic experts CakeWorks, while Xooa is the blockchain partner and technology provider for marketplace.