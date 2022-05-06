Jack Huston Joins AMC’s ‘Mayfair Witches’ as Lasher

“House of Gucci” and “Boardwalk Empire” star Jack Huston has joined AMC’s “Mayfair Witches” TV adaptation.

Based on Rice’s “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” trilogy, AMC’s “Mayfair Witches” focuses on intuitive young neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario ) who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

Huston will be playing the role of Lasher, described as one of “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” author Anne Rice’s “most mysterious and sensual characters — a powerful, shape-shifting entity who has been bound to the Mayfair witches for hundreds of years.”

He joins previously announced series regulars, including Daddario, as exclusively reported by Variety, Harry Hamlin (Cortland Mayfair) and Tongayi Chirisa (Ciprien).

“Mayfair Witches” is written and executive produced by showrunner Esta Spalding (“Masters of Sex,” “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”) and Michelle Ashford (“Masters of Sex,” “The Pacific,” “John Adams”).

Variety exclusively reported in 2020 that AMC had acquired the rights to Rice’s book series “The Vampire Chronicles” and “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” comprising 18 titles in total. Mark Johnson, who also has an overall deal with AMC Studios, is overseeing the development of the books into a streaming and television universe. Anne Rice and her son Christopher serve as executive producers on all series and films developed under the deal, though Anne passed away in December 2021.

“Mayfair Witches” is one of two series based on Rice’s set to debut later this year on AMC and AMC+, along with a series version of “Interview With the Vampire” starring Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson. “Mayfair Witches” is currently in production in New Orleans.

Huston’s many film and TV credits include “House of Gucci,” “Fargo,” “Manhunt: Deadly Games,” “Antebellum,” “Above Suspicion,” “The Earthquake Bird,” “The Irishman,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “The Romanoffs,” “American Hustle” and “Kill Your Darlings.”

He is repped by UTA, 111 Media , Narrative PR and JSSK.