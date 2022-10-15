Jack Harlow To Host ‘SNL’ and Perform Double Duty as Musical Guest on Oct. 29

Jack Harlow will serve as the host and musical guest on the next episode of “Saturday Night Live,” set to air on Oct. 29. “SNL” announced the booking on this week’s episode, which also features another music star as both host and musical guest: Megan Thee Stallion.

This reps the first time Harlow has hosted “SNL,” and his second time as musical performer. He made his ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut as musical guest on March 27, 2021, alongside host Maya Rudolph.

Harlow released his major label debut “That’s What They All Say” in 2020, and followed that up with this year’s “Come Home the Kids Miss You.” In 2021, he was named Variety’s hitmaker of the year. Harlow was just named songwriter of the year at the SESAC Music Awards.

“Saturday Night Live” returned for its Season 48 on Oct. 1, with Miles Teller making his debut as host for the first time. Brandon Gleeson also had his first-ever “SNL” hosting stint, on Oct. 8. Kendrick Lamar was the musical guest on Oct. 1, with Willow on Oct. 8. Jack Harlow will host the next “SNL” and also serve as musical guest on Oct. 29.

The new episodes come as “SNL” undergoes a castmember shift, including the departures of Chris Redd, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson. The show opened this year with four new featured players: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

“Saturday Night Live” stars Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, Punkie Johnson, Andrew Dismukes and Michael Che and Colin Jost as the hosts of Weekend Update. The cast also includes James Austin Johnson, Sarah Sherman, in addition to newcomers Hernandez, Kearney, Longfellow and Walker as featured players. Kent Sublette, Alison Gates and Streeter Seidell serve as the head writers for the show, while Liz Patrick directs.

Created and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, the long-running sketch comedy series is produced by Broadway Video and SNL Studios and distributed by NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The show broadcasts live nationwide on NBC at 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. ET on Saturdays. In addition, starting with this season, episodes are available the next day