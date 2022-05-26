Jack Black to Receive Comedic Genius Award at 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor and comedian Jack Black will be honored with the Comedic Genius award at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards, the network announced Thursday. The ceremony, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, will air live on June 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

Black is the fifth recipient of the award, which honors actors who have made significant contributions to the world of comedy. The last recipient of the award was Sacha Baron Cohen in 2021. Before that, past winners included Melissa McCarthy in 2016, Kevin Hart in 2015 and Will Ferrell in 2013.

Best known for his roles in “School of Rock” and “Kung Fu Panda,” Black has made a name for himself as one of the most exuberant and sought-after talents in entertainment, with a career that spans nearly 40 years. Most recently, he voiced the role of Grown Up Stan in Richard Linklater’s “Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood” on Netflix. Before that, he reprised his “Jumanji” role alongside Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson in “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

Black is also a musician, and continues to tour internationally as the lead singer of folk-rock comedy group Tenacious D, which he formed alongside his collaborator and friend Kyle Gass. Their fourth studio album, “Post-Apocalypto,” was released in 2018 in conjunction with a six-episode animated series titled “Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto,” illustrated by Black and released on YouTube. Black also has a YouTube channel, Jablinski Games, that has garnered nearly 5 million subscribers since launching in 2018.

Black’s list of iconic movie credits includes his role as Po in all three installments of DreamWorks Animation’s “Kung Fu Panda” franchise, Dewey Finn in “School of Rock,” Jeff Portnoy in 2008’s “Tropic Thunder” and as R.L. Stein in “Goosebumps.” Black received a Golden Globe nomination in 2013 for his role in the film “Bernie,” in addition to starring in the Oscar-winning film “King Kong.” In 2018, Black received a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he will next appear in Lionsgate’s upcoming sci-fi action comedy film “Borderlands,” which is based on the popular video game.

Executive producers for the MTV Movie and TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the music talent executive for both events.