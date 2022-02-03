J.J. Abrams, David E. Kelley, Dustin Thomason Team for Apple Series ‘Presumed Innocent’

Apple has given a series order to the drama “Presumed Innocent” from David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams, and Dustin Thomason.

Inspired by the Scott Turow novel of the same name, the courtroom thriller series tells the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. Apple has given the limited series an eight-episode order.

Kelley is adapting the novel for the screen and will serve as executive producer and showrunner via David E. Kelley Productions. J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson will executive produce for Bad Robot. Dustin Thomason also executive produces along with Matthew Tinker of David E. Kelley Productions. Turow and Bad Robot’s Rachel Rusch Rich will serve as co-executive producers. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. Bad Robot is currently under an overall deal at WB.

The show marks the second collaboration between Thomason and Abrams, who previously worked together on the Hulu series “Castle Rock.” Thomason co-created the series and served as co-showrunner, with Abrams executive producing. Thomason is also known for his work on shows like “Manhattan” at WGN America and “Lie to Me” at Fox. He is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

For Kelley, this is the latest in a string of streaming series orders for the prolific TV creator. In addition to “Presumed Innocent,” he also has the shows “Anatomy of a Scandal” at Netflix and “Big Shot” at Disney Plus. In the pipeline he has “A Man in Full” and “The Lincoln Lawyer” at Netflix as well as “The Missing” at Peacock and “Love and Death” at HBO Max.

Kelley is repped by CAA and Gendler & Kelly.

Abrams currently executive produces the HBO series “Westworld” and has previously worked with Apple as an executive producer on both “Little Voice” and “Lisey’s Story.” He is also executive producing multiple shows for HBO Max, including a Justice League Dark series and the animated show “Batman: Caped Crusader.”

He is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.