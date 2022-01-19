ITV Studios Secures Major Content Deal With HBO Max Latin America For Shows Including ‘The Bay,’ ‘Bump’ and ‘Romulus’

ITV Studios has landed a major content deal with WarnerMedia Latin America for HBO Max.

The deal, which covers both premium scripted and factual titles, includes seasons 1 and 2 of “Romulus,” about the creation of Rome from producers Cattleya (“Gomorrah”), seasons 1-3 of “The Bay,” which will premiere for the first time in Latin America on the service, and the first three seasons of U.K. comedy drama hit “Brassic.”

Also included in the package is “April Jones: The Interrogation Tapes” and “Bump,” a comedy drama starring Nathalie Morris (“Black Christmas”) about a teenage girl who unexpectedly gets pregnant. (The series, created and co-written by Kelsey Munro, has also been snapped up by the BBC for BBC1 and iPlayer as well as The CW in the USA, Sky in New Zealand and CBC in Canada.)

Christina Covarrubias, director of Latam Sales, global distribution at ITV Studios, said: “Latin America is a burgeoning and diverse market and I’m excited that HBO Max has launched in the region and picking up this great slate of dramas and comedy from Italy, Australia and the U.K. demonstrates quality programming can travel anywhere.”

“I’m really excited about this great selection of titles to premiere across the region.”

Ruth Berry, ITV Studios’ managing director of global distribution: “This deal demonstrates the fantastic breadth of high quality content from around the world that our portfolio represents, with ‘Romulus,’ a series in Latin, from Italy, ‘Bump’ from Australia, and British hits like ‘The Bay’ and ‘Brassic.’ We’re thrilled Latin America’s HBO Max viewers will soon be able to enjoy all this selection of fantastic shows.”