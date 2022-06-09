ITV America Promotes Jordana Hochman to Top Programming Position (EXCLUSIVE)

Jordana Hochman has been promoted to executive vice president and head of programming at ITV America.

Hochman was named executive vice president and head of East Coast programming in 2019, and will now expand her oversight to include productions on both coasts. In her time at ITV America, she has amassed credited including Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” A&E’s “The First 48” and upcoming documentary “Exposing Parchman,” Oxygen’s “New York Homicide,” OWN’s “Marry Me Now” and Disney+’s “Becoming.” She is also working on upcoming projects for Netflix, Hulu and Starz.

Hochman joined ITV America in 2013, first serving as vice president of programming at Leftfield Pictures. Previously, she served as vice president of current series at Oxygen Network and worked in the non-fiction department at A&E, overseeing series such as “Intervention.” She began her production career at MTV, and worked on “Total Request Live,” “True Life” and “MADE,” among others.

As an executive producer, she was won four Emmy awards for “Queer Eye” in the structured reality series category, and was nominated for one more for “Becoming” in the unstructured reality series category.

“Jordana has played a key role in ITV America’s success, elevating our content through stellar work on shows like Queer Eye and so many others,” said ITV America CEO David George. “Her sense of what buyers need to break through in a tough marketplace, plus years of hands-on production expertise, have been secret weapons for us for nearly a decade. To have Jordana now heading programming across both coasts bodes well for the future of ITV America and our partners.”