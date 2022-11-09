‘It’ Prequel Series at HBO Max Taps Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane to Serve as Co-Showrunners (EXCLUSIVE)

Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the “It” prequel series currently in the works at HBO Max, Variety has learned exclusively.

The show, currently titled “Welcome to Derry,” was first reported as being in development in March. HBO Max has given the show a series production commitment. Exact plot details remain under wraps, aside from the fact that the show will serve as a prequel to the recent films “It: Chapter One” and “It: Chapter Two,” which were released in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

It was previously reported that Fuchs wrote the teleplay for the first episode of the series, based on a story he wrote along with Andy and Barbara Muschietti. Andy directed both of the new films, with Barbara having produced them. Fuchs was a co-producer on “It: Chapter Two.” Fuchs and Kane will executive produce along with the Muschiettis, with Andy being eyed to direct the series premiere. The Muschiettis executive produce under their Double Dream production banner. Warner Bros. Television is the studio, with WB having produced the two films.

Fuchs is primarily known for his work in features, having worked on the screenplays or stories for such big screen fare as “Wonder Woman,” “Pan,” “Ice Age: Continental Drift,” and “I Still See You.” He is repped by WME, Brookside Artists Management, Pangea, and Goodman, Genow, and Shankman.

Kane’s recent writing credits include shows like “Moonhaven” and “Tokyo Vice.” He has also written multiple episodes of shows like “Warrior,” “Black Sails” and “Fringe.” He is repped by WME and Gang Tyre.

The two new “It” films collectively grossed over $1.1 billion at the global box office upon their release, with the second film taking place 27 years after the events of the first, with a new adult cast taking over from the kids in part one. “It” was previously adapted into a two-part miniseries for ABC back in 1990, featuring Tim Curry’s iconic performance as Pennywise.