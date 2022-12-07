Issa Rae’s ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ Canceled at HBO Max After Two Seasons

HBO Max has canceled “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” after two seasons.

The reality series, which was created by Issa Rae, is the third unscripted series to get the axe at the streamer this week. First, as exclusively reported by Variety, was Elan Gale’s fan-favorite “FBoy Island” on Monday, followed by voguing competition series “Legendary” on Tuesday. Those shows ran for two and three seasons, respectively.

Named after the 2012 Frank Ocean song “Sweet Life,” the series followed a friend group of Black 20-somethings through their career and personal pursuits while living in South L.A. With Season 1 having debuted in 2021 while Season 2 came in 2022, the cast included Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jerrold Smith II, Jordan Bentley, P’Jae Compton, Tylynn Burns, Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee and Jaylenn Hart.

“Sweet Life: Los Angeles” was the first series to come out the overall deal WarnerMedia signed with Rae, who first worked with HBO as the creator and star of the hit series “Insecure.” The deal, valued at $40 million, came a year before Warner Bros. merged with Discovery and moved under the leadership of CEO David Zaslav.

