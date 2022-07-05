HBO Max Drops Trailer for ‘Rap Sh!t,’ New Series from Issa Rae and City Girls (TV News Roundup)

HBO Max on Tuesday released the official trailer for “Rap Sh!t,” an original comedy series from from Emmy nominee Issa Rae (“Insecure”). The series premiere on July 21 with two episodes at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The eight-episode season continues with one episode weekly until September 1.

The series follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion). The two reunite to form a rap group, forming a new bond along the way. The series also stars Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler.

“Rap Sh!t” is executive produced by Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, in addition to Montrel McKay for Hoorae, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment and Deniese Davis. Rae also wrote the pilot episode and co-wrote the finale episode with Singleton.

Yung Miami and JT of the hiphop duo City Girls are co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for Hoorae. Raedio, Rae’s audio content company, handles music supervision for the series. Watch the full trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

PREMIERE DATES

EstrellaTV will premiere scripted anthology series “Un Día Para Vivir” on July 18. The series, whose title translates to “One Day To Live,” focuses on people visited by Death (Maria José Magán), who informs them they have one day to solve their problems before they die. Cast members in the Mexican series include Silvia Pasquel, Mauricio Islas, Andrea Noli, Sergio Kleiner, Ana Ciocchetti, Stephanie Salas, Tomás Goros, Isabella Camil and Pedro Sicard. The show will air new episodes Monday through Friday.

AWARDS

The Television Academy announced the official roster of corporate partners for the 2022 Emmy Awards season. The list includes Kia America, Fiji Water, Franciacorta, Justin Vineyards & Winery, Ketel One Family Made Vodka, People and United Airlines. The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. The 74th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on Sept. 12 on NBC while simultaneously streaming live on Peacock.

DEVELOPMENT

Entertainment.Monks, a division of Media.Monks, has announced several new projects in development. The division is currently working on an animated series with the producers of Netflix’s “Down to Earth with Zac Efron,” a game show with “Floor is Lava” producer Haymaker East, a paranormal docuseries with Crazy Leg Productions and several other reality series projects.