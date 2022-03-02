iSpot Acquires Tunity in Bid to Deliver New Measurement of Out of Home Audiences

The media industry’s measurement wars are expanding beyond counting traditional video audiences.

iSpot, the measurement company that figures prominently in plans by NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia to offer alternatives to Nielsen in the sector’s looming “upfront” marketplace, will acquire Tunity, an analytics company that analyzes consumer viewing habits in public locations nationwide, including restaurants, offices, bars and hotels.

“We want to account for all viewing across all screens,” says Sean Muller, iSpot’s founder and CEO, in an interview. The Tunity acquisition, he says, could be “powerful, both for our advertising clients who invest heavily in tentpole events and programs that are consumed outside the home and for our media partners.”

The companies did not disclose financial terms.

Keeping track of so-called “out of home” audiences has become more critical to TV networks, who understand that significant chunks of viewership for news, sports and other live programming is often found outside a consumer’s main habitat. Nielsen introduced technology to measure those crowds at the start of the 2020-2021 TV season, and its research a year earlier indicated that counting out of home viewers could result in an 11% uptick in audiences for sports events and a 7% increase in audiences for news programming.

But Nielsen’s efforts fell short. Late last year, the company disclosed that its efforts to count out of home viewers were marred by a software problem and that it had been undercounting audiences since the fall of 2020. Nielsen has been restating figures since the start of this year.

Tunity believes its technology gives it a better grasp on such tabulation. Through use of a mobile app, Tunity lets users to hear live audio from a TV directly on a mobile device, meaning it matches the TV program a user is watching outside the home. Under normal circumstances, says Paul Lindstrom, Tunity’s head of research and analytics, “if there is too much ambient noise” the consumer’s choice “is difficult to pick up.”

Tunity will continue to be led by founder Yaniv Davidson. Lindstrom will retain his role within iSpot.

iSpot has been bulking up as of late. In January of last year, the company acquired Ace Metrix, a company that examines reaction to commercials and advertising. And in October, it bought DrMetrix, a media measurement company that specializes in products for direct-to-consumer and direct-response advertisers. The company’s measurement technologies were offered by NBCU as part of tests around viewership of its recent broadcasts of the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics.