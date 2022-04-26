Isla Fisher, Josh Gad Series ‘Wolf Like Me’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

“Wolf Like Me” starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad has been renewed for Season 2 at Peacock.

Both Fisher and Gad will return for the second season of the series, which is described as a romantic dramedy. In the series, Gary (Gad) is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary (Fisher) has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.

“I’m thrilled to be able to continue Mary and Gary’s story into the next phase of their relationship, especially considering the stakes couldn’t be higher,” said Abe Forsythe, series creator, executive producer and director. “Knowing we have an audience invested in their story is a dream come true for us. Our crew is already having a lot of fun building on what we created with season one, I can’t wait for everyone to experience it alongside our characters.”

Season 1 of “Wolf Like Me” debuted in January. Forsythe created the series and served as executive producer in addition to directing the entire six-episode first season. Fisher is an executive producer on top of starring. Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky executive produce on behalf of Made Up Stories. The series is produced by Made Up Stories in partnership with Endeavor Content and Stan.

“We are over the moon that Wolf Like Me’s unique and high-stakes love story resonated so strongly with Peacock viewers,” said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Josh and Isla’s critically-acclaimed performances in this beloved romantic dramedy were exquisite and we can’t wait to see what Abe Forsythe and our partners at Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content come up with for season two.”