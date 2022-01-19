Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger Sign New Overall Deal at 20th Television

“This Is Us” co-showrunners and “How I Met Your Father” creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger have signed a new three-year overall deal at home studio Disney’s 20th Television.

“Elizabeth and Isaac are two of the most talented, driven, soulful writers with whom I have ever had the pleasure to work, and ensuring they stayed within the fold was a mission for all of us at 20th,” 20th Television president Karey Burke said in a statement Wednesday. “Their creative range is astonishing, from their work on a prestige drama like ‘This Is Us,’ to their sensitivity and vision on ‘Love, Victor’ and now bringing a whole new take to the franchise with ‘How I Met Your Father.’ They’re spectacular people and the truth is, they are just getting started.”

Aptaker and Berger launched their production banner, The Walk-Up Company, under their first 20th Television overall deal, signed in 2019.

The pair are repped by CAA, Eryn Brown at Management 360 and Adam Kaller at HJTH.



