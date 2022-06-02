‘Is It Cake?’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed “Is It Cake?” for Season 2.

The show is a cooking competition in which master bakers work to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects. The cakes are then presented before a panel of celebrity judges along with an array of actual objects to see if the judges can tell which of them is in fact cake. If the bakers are able to successfully fool the judges, they win a cash prize.

Mikey Day hosts the series and is expected to return for Season 2. Season 2 will also feature a new lineup of contestants and guest judges. Judges in Season 1 included Karamo Brown, Finesse Mitchell, Fortune Feimster, and Loni Love among several others.

“Is It Cake?” is produced for Netflix by Alfred Street Industries. Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, and Andrew Wallace serve as executive producers. The series is based on the viral memes as well as the TikTok and YouTube trend in which people would present seemingly normal objects before revealing they were really cakes.

“Is It Cake?” proved to be quite popular upon its debut in March 2022. The show spent four weeks in Netflix’s top 10 English TV list and reached the top 10 in TV in 75 countries, according to the streamer. The first season consisted of eight episodes.

Netflix has a number of baking and cooking competition shows available. Others include “Nailed It!,” “School of Chocolate,” and “Baking Impossible.” Netflix is also the American streaming home of the incredibly popular baking competition series “The Great British Bake Off,” or “The Great British Baking Show” as it is known stateside.