‘Ironheart’ Disney+ Series Casts Sonia Denis (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Ironheart” series at Disney+ has added Sonia Denis to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively from sources.

Denis joins series lead Dominique Thorne in the Marvel Studios series alongside cast members Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Anthony Ramos, and Lyric Ross among others. Details on who Denis will play are being kept under wraps.

The show follows Marvel character Riri Williams (Thorne), a genius inventor and the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

Reps for Thorne declined to comment. Marvel Studios does not comment on projects in development.

Denis recently received an Emmy nomination as part of the writing team for HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” She previously worked as a writer on the Paramount+ series “Guilty Party.” As an actress, she is known for roles in shows like the web series “Brown Girls,” “High Maintenance” at HBO, the animated Adult Swim series “Birdgirl,” and Netflix’s hit animated series “BoJack Horseman.” Denis was also a staff writer on “Birdgirl.” In film, she appeared in the Netflix feature “Set It Up.”

Denis is repped by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment.

A first-look at “Ironheart” was presented at the D23 Expo back in September, while Williams also made an appearance in the trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” where the character will be introduced in the MCU.

Chinaka Hodge is the head writer on “Ironheart,” with Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes serving as directors on the series. Ryan Coogler’s Proximity company is producing the show, and he will share executive producer credits alongside Hodge, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian in addition to Marvel Studios brass including Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and Zoie Nagelhout.