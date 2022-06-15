‘Ironheart’ Disney+ Series Casts ‘Good Girls’ Alum Manny Montana

The “Ironheart” Marvel series at Disney+ has cast Manny Montana, Variety has confirmed with sources.

Montana joins previously announced cast members Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, and Lyric ross. As previously reported, the show follows Marvel character Riri Williams (Thorne), a genius inventor and the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Details on the character Montana will play are being kept under wraps.

Reps for Marvel Studios declined to comment.

Montana is best known for playing Rio across four seasons of the NBC drama series “Good Girls.” He also recently appeared in the popular FX drama series “Mayans MC,” a spinoff of “Sons of Anarchy.” He will next be seen in Season 4 of HBO’s “Westworld.”

Montana is repped by Innovative Artists and Trademark Talent.

Variety exclusively reported that Chinaka Hodge will serve as head writer on “Ironheart” back in April 2021. The show was originally announced as part of a Disney investor day presentation in December 2020.

Williams was first introduced in the Marvel comics in 2016, the creation of writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato. In the comics, she is a 15-year-old MIT student who reverse engineers Iron Man’s armor in order to create armor of her own. Iron Man, a.k.a. Tony Stark, eventually took notice and gave her his encouragement to pursue the life of a superhero.

“Ms. Marvel” was the most recent Marvel series to debut on Disney+. Other recent entries include “Hawkeye” and “Moon Knight.” The “She-Hulk” series starring Tatiana Maslany is due to debut in August.

Deadline first reported Montana’s casting.