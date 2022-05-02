Netflix’s ‘Iron Chef’ Reboot to Reunite Host Alton Brown, ‘The Chairman’ Mark Dacascos

Netflix’s reboot of the “Iron Chef” franchise is bringing former “Iron Chef America” host Alton Brown and Mark Dacascos, who played the iconic role of “The Chairman” on the competition, back into Kitchen Stadium for another round.

The streaming service’s “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” will see Brown return to host along with “Top Chef” winner Kristen Kish, and Dacascos reprise the part of The Chairman.

Here is the official description for the “reimagining” of “Iron Chef,” which will launch on June 15: The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It’s been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they’ll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever “Iron Legend.”

Based on Fuji Television Network’s world-famous format, “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” will consist of eight, 45-minute episodes. Additionally, Netflix will also be releasing “Iron Chef Mexico” and “Iron Chef Brazil” this year.

“Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” is executive produced by Eytan Keller, Daniel Calin and Ross Weintraub. The competition series hails from Keller Productions, in association with 3 Ball Productions.

See a new teaser for the upcoming Netflix “Iron Chef” reboot below.