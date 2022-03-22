‘Inventing Anna,’ ‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Signs First-Look TV Deal With Tomorrow Studios

Julia Garner has signed a first-look television deal with Tomorrow Studios, Variety has learned.

Under the deal, Garner and her producing partner, Rowan Riley, will develop scripted series via their Alma Margo production company for Tomorrow Studios, an ITV partnership.

“Above all else, Alma Margo is looking for bold and original content, so we thought it only natural to partner with a studio that also fits that description,” said Garner and Riley. “We are incredibly proud to be working with Tomorrow Studios who exhibit every quality that we’re looking for in a partner: intelligence, drive, experience and passion.”

Garner is perhaps best known for her role in the critically-acclaimed Netflix series “Ozark,” which will release the second half of its fourth and final season in April. For her work on the show, Garner won two back-to-back Emmy Awards for best supporting actress in a drama series in 2019 and 2020. She most recently starred in the Shondaland Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” playing the title role of Anna Delvey.

She is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Sloane Offer.

“As we continue to grow Tomorrow Studios, we’re thrilled to partner with Julia, Rowan and their team at Alma Margo to create compelling scripted series with a global reach,” said Tomorrow Studios CEO/founder Marty Adelstein and president/partner Becky Clements. “We share their enthusiasm for meaningful programming and love their focus on elevating emerging talent.”

Tomorrow Studios’ current slate includes the TNT series “Snowpiercer,” which was renewed for a fourth season ahead of the third season premiere in 2021. Tomorrow Studios also produces the Apple series “Physical,” which has been renewed for a second season.