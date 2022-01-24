Reality Producers Pick ID As Their Favorite Network to Work With; Hulu Also Tops Latest NPACT Survey

Reality producers have a new favorite network: ID, the true crime-centric channel formally known as Investigation Discovery. ID topped the list of networks that producers most like to work with, according to a new survey released Monday by NPACT — the trade association for non-fiction production companies doing business in the U.S.

NPACT has resumed its annual survey of unscripted, documentary and reality series producers after last year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The questionnaire, which NPACT predecessor PactUS originally launched with Variety in 2017, asks those producers to rank their favorite networks and streaming platforms across numerous categories.

ID was rated producers’ favorite network to work with overall, based on individual preference rankings (producers were asked to rank networks/platforms from “best to deal with overall” to “most difficult”).

Hulu ranked overall rankings across all eight questions that producers were asked to rank: Zoom pitching process, program development/presentation process, greenlighting process, business affairs process and policies, production editorial oversight/notes process, production management process, financial process and policies and overall basis.

Hulu was followed by CBS, HBO, Nickelodeon, History, HBO Max, ID, Nat Geo Wild, Tru TV and Netflix. Hulu was cited in the top 10 across more categories than any other network or platform. CBS and History tied for second place; HBO, HBO Max and ID tied for third place.

NPACT heard from 49 production companies, which rated 66 networks/platforms in eight categories. Respondents were asked to rank only those networks they worked with in 2021.

For the first seven questions/topics, producers rated each network/platform on a scale from one to 10, with one representing the least positive response and 10 representing the most positive. Final rankings represent the average scores for each network/platform.

ID led the rankings for Zoom/video conference pitching process; Nickelodeon was first in the category of program development; Hulu led in greenlighting process; National Geographic was tops in business affairs; NatGeo Wild was first in production editorial oversight/notes; Tru TV led in production management; BET was No. 1 in finance.

Last year, in lieu of the normal survey, NPACT a single question related to the most positive network-producer partnerships during the pandemic. Networks that topped that list, in alphabetical order, were Bravo, Discovery, HBO Max and Netflix.

“Responding to the immense challenge of producing during the pandemic, unscripted was the first sector to come back, and come back safely,” said NPACT GM Michelle Van Kempen. “Much changed as a result of these challenges and this year’s survey is an opportunity to spotlight our network and streaming partners that have adapted in a producer-friendly way. It’s also a chance to evaluate what’s working well in the production world, and where there’s room for improvement as we work together to navigate the ‘new normal.’”

Here are this year’s results: