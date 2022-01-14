‘Inventing Anna’ Trailer: Julia Garner Transforms Into a Scamming Socialite in Netflix Series

“Anna Delvey is a masterpiece, bitches!” Julia Garner yells in the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series “Inventing Anna,” which depicts the downfall of the real-life scamming socialite.

The nine-episode limited series from Shonda Rhimes, premiering on Feb. 11, chronicles New York Magazine’s investigation into Delvey as she awaits trial for grand larceny and theft of services. She was found guilty in May 2019 and was released from prison in February 2021 for good behavior.

In the trailer, viewers get a longer look at Garner as Delvey, complete with a German accent and plenty of attitude. “What are you wearing? You look poor,” she asks the New York Magazine reporter, played by Anna Chlumsky, as Megan Thee Stallion’s “Do It on the Tip” plays in the background. In another instance, one of her victims pleads, “Give me back that money, please,” to which Anna replies: “Why are you being like this? So dramatic.”

“Inventing Anna” also stars Arian Moayed, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, Terry Kinney and Laverne Cox. The show is based on the New York Magazine article ““How an Aspiring ‘It’ Girl Tricked New York’s Party People — and its Banks” by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as a producer on the show.

Rhimes is the creator and showrunner as well as a writer along with Matt Byrne, Jess Brownell, Abby Ajayi and Nick Nardini. David Frankel, Tom Verica, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, Ellen Kuras and Nzingha Stewart direct, with Rhimes, Frankel, Verica and Betsy Beers executive producing.

Watch the full trailer below.