‘Interview With the Vampire’ Trailer: Louis Meets Lestat and Is ‘Laid Down With the Devil’ in Anne Rice Adaptation

The vampire still has a lot to talk about. AMC has released the full trailer for “Interview With the Vampire,” out of the show’s Comic-Con panel on Tuesday. Additionally, the cable channel confirmed the series will debut Sunday, October 2 at 10 p.m., immediately following the return of the final season of “The Walking Dead,” with the series’ first two episodes available on AMC+ that same night.

The series is an adaptation of Anne Rice’s iconic gothic horror novel, originally released in 1976. The novel sees a 200 year-old vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recount his bloody life story to a reporter, particularly focusing on his romance with the vampire that turned him, Lestat de Lioncourt, and the twisted family unit they form with their 10 year-old vampire “daughter” Claudia. The book became the first in a series of novels — known as “The Vampire Chronicles” — centering primarily on Lestat, and would be adapted into a critically acclaimed and financially successful film starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Kirsten Dunst.

The AMC version of “Interview With the Vampire” is a modernized retelling of the story, complete with Eric Bogosian interviewing Louis, played in the series by “Game of Thrones” star Jacob Anderson, for a podcast. In addition to Anderson, Sam Reid will star as Lestat, while Bailey Bass portrays Claudia. Rolin Jones adapted the book to television and serves as the showrunner for the project, and executive produces with Mark Johnson and Alan Taylor, who will direct the first two episodes of the gothic horror story.

In addition to “Interview With the Vampire,” AMC is also adapting another Anne Rice series, 1990’s “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” about the titular family of witches. The series will star Alexandra Daddario as the lead character Rowan. Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford write and executive produce the series, with Spalding showrunning. Johnson oversees development of both series, while Rice’s son Christopher serves as an executive producer for both adaptations. Rice was also slated to executive produce both series, before dying last December.

The seven episode first season of “Interview With the Vampire” will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Oct. 2, immediately following the premiere of the final episodes of “The Walking Dead.” Watch the full trailer below.