‘Interview With the Vampire’ Series Team on Working With Intimacy Coordinators: ‘It’s Really Important’

The team behind AMC’s “Interview With the Vampire” series weighed in on the use of intimacy coordinators on set during a panel for the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

“We worked with an intimacy coordinator quite extensively,” series star Sam Reid said. “I think it’s really important working with an intimacy coordinator. I haven’t not worked with an intimacy coordinator for a number of years. I think it treats those scenes more like a stunt scene or a fight scene, so they’re choreographed as well as trying to keep some spontaneity in it. It was kind of fun doing it in that way. We got to rehearse it and know exactly what was going to happen.”

The question arose over the fact the Lestat, played by Reid, and Louis de Pointe, played by Jacob Anderson, become involved physically early on in the series, requiring Reid and Anderson to film sex scenes together.

“It gives everybody the right to ask any questions they want any time, which can sometimes be difficult in a hierarchical crew,” added director and executive producer Alan Taylor. With a coordinator there, it’s like everything is on the table.”

The use of intimacy coordinators on sets has been in the news in recent days after “Game of Thrones” alum Sean Bean criticized the practice. Since then, actors like Lena Hall and Amanda Seyfried have spoken out in favor, with Seyfried saying she felt unable to voice her discomfort on sets when she was younger.

“Interview With the Vampire” is based on the Anne Rice book of the same name and follows Louis de Pointe, Lestat De Lioncourt and Claudia’s epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality. Bailey Bass stars as Claudia.

Rolin Jones created the series and serves as showrunner. “Interview with the Vampire” is executive produced by Mark Johnson, Christopher Rice, and the late Anne Rice. Taylor is directing the first two episodes and also executive produces. AMC Studios will produce.

“Interview with the Vampire” is one of two shows AMC is currently working on based on Rice’s works after acquiring the rights to “The Vampire Chronicles” and “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches” novels in 2020. Johnson is overseeing the creation of a television universe based on the books via his overall deal with AMC Studios.

“Interview With the Vampire” debuts on AMC on Oct. 2