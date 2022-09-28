‘Interview With the Vampire’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC

The “Interview with the Vampire” series at AMC has been renewed for Season 2 at AMC.

The renewal comes ahead of the series premiere on Oct. 2. The 8-episode second season will be set in Europe.

Based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name, the series stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Bailey Bass as Claudia, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. Rolin Jones adapted the book for television and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Mark Johnson also executive produces and is overseeing the creation of the Anne Rice television universe for AMC under his overall deal with AMC Studios.

“The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice’s Interview in a wonderful way, and we’re incredibly proud. From the set build, to production design, costumes and more — no detail was overlooked. This stellar cast deliver powerful performances that emotionally connect us to these characters and their humanity. We look forward to sharing the final product of this extraordinary effort with audiences in just a few short days and are thrilled that this story will continue. This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice’s amazing work.”

“Bulgaria. Romania. Paris. (Ah Paris!) San Francisco. New Orleans. Dubai,” added Jones. “The writing staff of ‘Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire’ is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps’ passport books. All praises be to our fearless network, we shall endeavor not to screw it up.”

Along with Jones and Johnson, Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice also executive produce. Alan Taylor directed the first two episodes and also executive produces. AMC Studios will produce.

“Interview with the Vampire” is one of two shows AMC is currently working on based on Rice’s works after acquiring the rights to “The Vampire Chronicles” and “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches” novels in 2020.