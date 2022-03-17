‘Interview With the Vampire’ AMC Series Casts Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy

The “Interview with the Vampire” series at AMC has cast Eric Bogosian in the role of Daniel Molloy.

The series, which is currently in production, is based on the Anne Rice book of the same name and follows follows Louis de Pointe, Lestat De Lioncourt and Claudia’s epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality. Bogosian joins previously announced cast members such as Sam Reid as Lestat, Jacob Anderson as Louis, and Bailey Bass as Claudia.

Molloy is described as an investigative journalist nearing the end of his career who’s given a second chance at the interview of a lifetime. The character was portrayed by Christian Slater in the film version of “Interview with the Vampire.”

Bogosian is known for writing and starring in the play “Talk Radio,” later starring in the film version directed by Oliver Stone. For the play, he earned both a Tony and Pulitzer Prize nomination. He has written several other plays and received three Obie Awards and the Drama Desk Award for his work on the stage. He has also starred in films such as “Uncut Gems,” “The Caine Mutiny Court Martial,” and “Wonderland.” His TV roles include “Succession,” “Billions,” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.”

“In 1988, I hit my mom up for money three times to see ‘Talk Radio’ in the movie theaters,” said Rolin Jones, creator and showrunner of “Interview with the Vampire.” “I count Eric Bogosian as one of the half dozen artists who made me want to do this for a career. He is, for me, the dented car fender of the American Soul and I can think of no better actor/writer alive to play this role. I’m in total frothing geek mode about his casting.”

Along with Jones, “Interview with the Vampire” is executive produced by Mark Johnson, Christopher Rice, and the late Anne Rice. Alan Taylor is directing the first two episodes and also executive produces. AMC Studios will produce. The first season will consist of seven episodes and is expected to debut on AMC and AMC Plus later in 2022.

“Interview with the Vampire” is one of two shows AMC is currently working on based on Rice’s works after acquiring the rights to “The Vampire Chronicles” and “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches” novels in 2020. Johnson is overseeing the creation of a television universe based on the books via his overall deal with AMC Studios.