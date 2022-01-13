‘Interview With the Vampire’ AMC Series Casts Christian Robinson in Recurring Role (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Interview with the Vampire” series at AMC has added Christian Robinson in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively.

Robinson will appear in the role of Levi, an upstanding Baptist from the Louisiana country who has won the heart of Louis’s (Jacob Anderson) sister Grace (Kalyne Coleman). The cast for the series adaptation of the Anne Rice novel of the same name also includes Sam Reid, who will play Lestat, and Bailey Bass as Claudia.

Robinson’s recent TV credits include “BMF” and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” at Starz as well as “Tell Me a Story” and “Brockmire.” On the feature side, he has appeared in films such as “The First Purge” and the Netflix film “Burning Sands.”

He is repped by APA, Crimson Media Group, and Alexander White Agency.

AMC has given “Interview With the Vampire” an eight episode order with an eye toward a 2022 debut on both AMC and AMC Plus. Rolin Jones will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series under his overall deal with AMC Studios. Mark Johnson will executive produce under his overall deal with AMC Studios as well, with Anne Rice and Christopher Rice also executive producing. Alan Taylor will direct the first two episodes and serves as an executive producer.

Variety exclusively reported in 2020 that AMC had acquired the rights to Rice’s book series “The Vampire Chronicles” — which includes “Interview With the Vampire” — and “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches.” AMC recently announced that it had ordered a “Mayfair Witches” series as well. Jones is overseeing the development of multiple shows based on Rice’s works.