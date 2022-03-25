International Emmys to Bar All Russian Programs from Competition

In support of Ukraine, the executive committee of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that it will bar all programs from Russia from this year’s International Emmy Awards competition.

“This follows the previously announced action of suspending memberships, as well as all formal affiliations with Russia-based companies,” the org said in a statement released on Friday.

According to the International Academy, that means any program that meets the following criteria is ineligible and, if already submitted, will be withdrawn: “All programs produced by and/or co-produced with Russia-based companies,” as well as “all programs originally made for a Russian-owned channel, network, or streaming platform.”

The org had previously released a statement on March 1 that “in support of Ukraine, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences suspended the memberships of all Russian individuals, as well as all formal affiliations with Russia-based companies. Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and everyone directly affected by the independent nation’s invasion by Russia. We pray for a quick end to this tragic conflict.”

Last year, Russian-backed RT received an International Emmy nomination in the news category for “Nagorno-Karabakh War: Bloodshed And Path To Ceasefire.” The U.K.’s Sky News eventually won the Emmy, however, for “A Warning From Italy.”

More to come…