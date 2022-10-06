Paramount+ Shares Trailer for Season Five of ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ (TV News Roundup)

The fifth season of “Inside Amy Schumer” has its official trailer, which Paramount+ released today (October 6th). The first two episodes of the season are set to premiere on the service Thursday, Oct. 20, with the remaining three episodes dropping weekly afterward.

In addition to Schumer, the new season features Amber Tamblyn, Bridget Everett, Cara Delevinge, Chris Parnell, Ellie Kemper, Jesse Williams, Laura Benanti, Michael Ian Black, Olivia Munn and Tim Meadows, and returning writers Christine Nangle, Tami Sagher, Jon Glaser and Jeremy Beiler. Meadows, Derek Gaines, Jaye McBride and Georgie Aldaco also join the writing staff this season.

The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and executive produced by Amy Schumer, Daniel Powell, Kevin Kane and Bernie Kaminski. Ryan McFaul returns as series director. The series, while returning, will debut on the new platform after its initial four season run wrapped at Comedy Central in 2016.

Check out the full trailer below.

Also in today’s television news:

CASTING

In addition to a previously announced voice cast of Hugh Jackman, Sarah Snook, Demi Lardner and creator Michael Cusack, Hulu announced additional castings for its upcoming adult animated series “Koala Man” at New York Comic Con.

Joining the cast is Jemaine Clement as Principal Bazwell, Hugo Weaving as King Emudeus, Miranda Otto as Mindy, Jarrad Wright as Spider and Rachel House in dual roles as Janine and Louise.

From creator Cusack, who also voices the titular hero, the series follows a middle-aged dad named Kevin and his not-so-secret superhero identity as Koala Man. Michael Cowap serves as executive producer alongside co-creator Justin Roiland and writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. “Koala Man” is produced by 20th Television Animation for Hulu.

APPEARANCES

Vice President Kamala Harris will appear as a guest on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Monday, October 10th at 12:35 a.m. PT / ET. This forthcoming appearance will mark Harris’ first on late night television while in office.

Harris previously appeared on Meyers’ show on multiple occasions while she served as a senator representing California, last appearing in April 2020 when the show was being produced from home. The series comes from Universal Television and Broadway Video and is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.

DATES

Documentary film “January 6th” will premiere on Thursday, January 5, 2023, Discovery+ announced. The film, produced by Propagate, will begin its festival run with a world premiere at the 2022 Hamptons International Film Festival on Saturday, October 8.

Directors Gédéon and Jules Naudet, behind series and films like “November 13: Attack on Paris” and “The Presidents Gatekeepers,” seek to examine January 6th from the perspective of the heroes, first responders and survivors of the attack. The film features accounts and first-hand experiences from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, DC Police Chief Robert J. Contee III, Congresswoman Liz Cheney and more than 50 senators, representatives, staffers and police officers.

For Propagate, executive producers are Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens, while executive producers for Discovery+ are Igal Svet and Howard Swartz.

*

Reality series “Rica, Famosa, Latina” will return to EstrellaTV for a sixth season on Sunday, October 16. The show returns after a four-year hiatus, exploring the lives of six wealthy and socially famous Latina women in Los Angeles and Mexico, along with their “larger-than-life world of bubbles, Botox and bling,” the network describes.

The sixth season of “Rica, Famosa, Latina” will include returning cast members Mayeli Alonso, Luzelba Mansour and Sandra Vidal, along with new cast members Mariana Gonzalez, Kimberly Flores and Marcela Iglesias.

SERIES

Univision’s “Domingos en Familia” slate has announced the premiere date of “De Noche Pero Sin Sueño,” a new late night show hosted by Hispanic comedian Adrián Uribe, slated for October 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Uribe will be joined by Venezuelan singer and model Patricia Zavala, who will play the role of sidekick, reporter on the road and leader of the show’s live band.

In the premiere episode, Uribe will travel to New York where he will join Reggaeton artist J Balvin on the High Line. Comedian, singer and TV host Omar Chaparro will also appear.

AWARDS

The North Fork TV Festival announced that actress and Emmy award nominee J. Smith-Cameron has been named the recipient of the festival’s Canopy Award for its 2022 iteration. The “Succession” actress will be honored at a waterfront dinner on Saturday, October 22 at Claudio’s Restaurant in Greenport, New York.

Additionally, this year’s festival will formally introduce Monica Halpert, the organization’s inaugural Executive Director. In this newly created position, she will lead the development and articulation of a strategic vision for the festival, as well as an operational plan to provide exceptional experiences for all of its attendees.

PROGRAMMING

One Championship announced that Season one of “The Apprentice: One Championship Edition” is now available on-demand on Prime Video exclusively in the U.S., marking the first time the show will be available for viewers in the country. The first season was released on Netflix in more than 150 countries earlier this year, trending and hitting Netflix Top 10s in countries like Singapore and Indonesia.

The business reality show features 16 candidates from around the world taking part in high-stakes competitions involving business and physical challenges. The winner receives a $250,000, along with a one-year job offer working directly under Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong as his protege at One’s headquarters in Singapore. The series features special guest appearances from CEOs including Grab’s Anthony Tan, Zoom’s Eric Yuan, Catcha Group’s Patrick Grove and Twilio’s Jeff Lawson, as well as martial arts legends including Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Rich Franklin and Renzo Gracie.

EXECUTIVES

Digital comics platform Webtoon has hired Jessica Turner as SVP of Marketing. The new role will consolidate the company’s various marketing and creative functions under Turner, with Creative, Digital & Partnerships, and Performance Marketing under her purview. She will report to Ken Kim, CEO of Webtoon Americas.

Turner comes with international marketing experience across Australia, Europe and North America, along with more than 15 years of brand marketing experience. She recently spent more than a decade at Warner Bros. Entertainment where she was Vice President, Brand Development & Marketing for the global Wizarding World franchise.

“Jess Turner is a world-class marketing executive, with an unmatched combination of analytic thinking, creative energy, and insights into fandom,” said Ken Kim, CEO of Webtoon Americas. “Her unique ability to tap into what fans love and build brands around that powerful connection has made her the best in the business. I’m thrilled to welcome Jess to Webtoon.”

PARTNERSHIPS

Atwater Capital LLC, a media and entertainment-focused private equity firm, announced strategic alliances with affiliates of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Petershill and KKR. As part of the alliance, Goldman Sachs Petershill and KKR have made anchor commitments to Atwater’s inaugural fund.

“We have a history of partnering with successful private equity firms globally and are excited to welcome Atwater as a natural addition to the Goldman Sachs Petershill family,” said Christian von Schimmelmann, Co-Head of Goldman Sachs Petershill. “We look forward to providing strategic support as Atwater builds upon its history of investing in groundbreaking people and the companies they operate.”

The commitments will underpin the launch of Atwater Capital Fund I, LP, a closed-ended fund, focused on identifying and investing in emerging sector trends and connecting high-profile LPs with forward-looking management teams across North America, Europe and Asia. These investments take total capital commitments to the fund to more than $100m.

“It is a hugely exciting time to be investing in media and entertainment, an asset class which is acyclical and buoyed by both digitization and significant growth in global demand,” said Vania Schlogel, Founder and Managing Partner at Atwater Capital. “We are delighted to be able to partner with Goldman Sachs Petershill, a recognized leader in sponsoring and supporting private equity firms globally, alongside the world-class team at KKR, as we launch our inaugural Fund. We view the anchor commitments from these two blue-chip financial institutions as a strong confirmation of the long-term vision that we have for the Atwater platform.”