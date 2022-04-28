‘Dopesick,’ ‘Insecure,’ ‘Reservation Dogs’ Among the Television Academy’s 15th Annual Honors Recipents

Comedies “Insecure” and “Reservation Dogs,” as well as limited series “Dopesick” and “It’s a Sin,” are among the seven programs set to be recognized this year by the Television Academy as part of its 15th Television Academy Honors. The award showcases “exceptional television programs and their producers who have leveraged the immense power of television to fuel social change.”

This year’s honorees also include documentary/nonfiction series “Black and Missing” and “Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition,” as well as the documentary special “The Year Earth Changed.”

Among the topics this year’s honorees tackle: racism, law enforcement, addiction, AIDS, the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on nature, immigration, Native American representation, anti-Asian American hate, and the issues facing Black women.

“Now more than ever, television informs and galvanizes audiences around the world. These seven remarkable programs have enlightened viewers and advocated for some of the most significant issues facing our global community,” said Television Academy chairman/CEO Frank Scherma. “We are pleased to honor these extraordinary programs and producers who are committed to influencing social change.”

“Insecure” and “Black and Missing” come from HBO, while “It’s a Sin” is on HBO Max here; “Dopesick” and “Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition” are on Hulu. “Reservation Dogs” is an FX series, while “The Year Earth Changed” can be found on Apple TV Plus.

Jill Sanford, who serves as governor for the Children’s Programming peer group at the Academy, chaired this year’s Television Academy Honors selection committee. Bryan Leder, governor for the Professional Representatives peer group, and Kim Coleman, C.S.A., governor for the casting director Peer Group, served as vice chairs.

“The Academy Honors committee was delighted to receive so many extraordinary submissions for this award, and we were inspired by the groundbreaking production and storytelling from throughout our industry,” said Sanford. ”We applaud the producers, directors and performers who have used their voices and platforms to elevate these important social issues and initiate change.”

The Honors selection committee also includes special recognition to three more programs: “Fauci” (National Geographic), “Maid” (Netflix) and “Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre” (History Channel).

The Honors recipients will be honored during an event later this summer.

Recipients of the 15th Television Academy Honors are:

“Black and Missing” (HBO Documentary Films presents in association with SO’B Productions) — HBO/HBO Max

“Dopesick” (Hulu, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company, 20th Television) — Hulu

“Insecure” (HBO in association with Hoorae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment) — HBO/HBO Max

“It’s a Sin” (HBO Max presents a Red Production Company production in association with Channel 4 Television) —HBO/HBO Max

“Reservation Dogs” (FX Productions) — (FX Networks)

“Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition” (Hulu, Part 2 Pictures, Delicious Entertainment) — Hulu

The Year Earth Changed (BBC Studios Natural History Unit in association with Apple) —Apple TV+