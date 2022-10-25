‘Industry’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

“Industry” has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO.

The British series, which is a co-production with the BBC, concluded its second season on Sept. 19. The cast for the series includes: Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Indy Lewis, Katrine de Candole, Jay Duplass, Sonny Poon Tip, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Nicholas Bishop, Sagar Radia, Mark Dexter, and Caoilfhionn Dunne.

The show focuses on the London office of the fictional international bank Pierpoint & Co. It follows a group of recent graduates and now young bankers as they try to stay afloat in the ultra-competitive world of high finance.

“’Industry’ reached new heights in season two, cementing its status as a buzzy hit with addictive storytelling, layered characters, a breakneck pace, and keen observations about contemporary workplace dynamics,” said Kathleen McCaffrey, senior vice president of HBO Programming. “We’re incredibly proud of what Mickey and Konrad, Jami O’Brien, Jane Tranter and the team at Bad Wolf, together with our entire cast and crew, accomplished. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”

“Industry” was created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. Both serve as writers and executive producers on the show along with Jami O’Brien. Jane Tranter, David P. Davis, and Ryan Rasmussen also executive produce along with Ben Irving for BBC.

The show is produced by Bad Wolf Productions for HBO and BBC. Edo Ferretti serves as a producer. Matthew Barry, Zara Meerza, Joseph Charlton and Charly Evon Simpson are also writers on “Industry,” with Birgitte Stærmose, Isabella Eklöf and Caleb Femi directing.