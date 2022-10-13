‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ at HBO Max Casts Indira Varma

Indira Varma has been cast as Empress Natalya in “Dune: The Sisterhood” (working title), HBO Max’s upcoming “Dune” prequel series co-produced with Legendary Television.

Empress Natalya is described as a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino.

Varma is best known for playing Ellaria Sand in four seasons of “Game of Thrones” and recently starred as Tala Durith in “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” Other prominent credits include “Luther” on BBC and “Paranoid” on ITV and Netflix. Up next, Varma will appear in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” and “Extrapolations” on Apple TV+. She is reppedmby Gersh, Principal Entertainment LA and James Adams.

“Dune: The Sisterhood” is set 10,000 years before the events of “Dune” and is based on the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. The show follows the Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.” Varma joins previously announced cast members Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson, who play Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, respectively.

Diane Ademu-John will serve as creator and co-showrunner, as Variety reported exclusively in July 2021, with Alison Schapker also co-showrunning. They both executive produce alongside Denis Villeneuve, who directed the 2021 “Dune” film and is now directing “Dune: Part Two,” as well as Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron and Cait Collins, plus Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate. Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer.

HBO Max gave the project a series order back in 2019.