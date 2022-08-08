Sony Pictures Television-Backed Independent Film Trust Launches Second U.S.-U.K. Co-Production Diversity Initiative (EXCLUSIVE)

Independent Film Trust (IFT) has launched its second transatlantic “Creative Corridor” co-production initiative to increase screenwriter diversity in film and television.

The Creative Corridor program will unite seven U.S. writers of color and seven U.K. writers of color to explore collaboration across both territories. As well as networking, the program will give participants the opportunity to practise pitching, attend masterclasses with industry leaders and develop their commercial expertise.

2021’s Creative Corridor program saw 90% of the projects considered for further development by major entities and 4 writers gain agency representation.

The second iteration of the program, which will run from Oct. 22-Jan 23, is backed by Sony Pictures Television (SPT). SPT’s backing has ensured the program remains free for participants as well increasing the number of places available for 10 to 14.

Roadmap Writers and FilmmarketHub are also lending their expertise to the initiative.

Creative Corridor was devised by Adquanita K. Curtis, Charlotte Knowles and Tolu Stedford of the IFT to increase diversity in the film and TV industries. They will work with TV exec Stacey Carr, who will curate the initiative.

“We created this programme in direct response to meeting the industry need and understanding that we were the right people to get the job done,” Stedord said in a statement. “Following the success of our 2021 Creative Corridor programme we can see now, more than ever, the requirement to rethink the way we invest in marginalised talent. Instead of simply opening the door, we understand that we need to build the right nurturing environment for the talent, so that they are at an A class standard, are able to walk through any door, and maximise the commercial opportunities they hold for their careers and the industry. Thanks to Sony Pictures Television’s support, we have the ability to search for the best diverse IP and deliver it with exceptional talent that is ready to be the next big game player.”

SPT’s chief operations officer, Richard Parsons, added: “The Independent Film Trust’s Creative Corridor is a fantastic initiative and we’re proud to be headline sponsor for 2022, through SPT’s Creative Diversity Fund. Identifying, developing and championing talent from underrepresented backgrounds is an integral part of building a community of diverse creative talent in our industry.”

Applications for Creative Corridor 2022/23 are open now at independentfilmtrust.org/creativecorridor.