Ina Garten’s ‘Be My Guest’ Gets Early, Multi-Season Renewal at Discovery Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Ina Garten’s new Discovery Plus series, “Be My Guest With Ina Garten,” has been renewed for two additional seasons ahead of its launch on March 26.

The show will launch with full episodes on Discovery Plus, to be followed by a “food-centric half-hour” airing on Food Network at 12 p.m. ET, along with the debut of a companion podcast.

Season 1 consists of four episodes, rolled out weekly in the same manner as the premiere.

“Be My Guest With Ina Garten” features Barefoot Contessa inviting friends old and new to her East Hampton home for a day of conversation, connection, food and fun visits to some of her favorite local spots. In the first episode, Garten and award-winning actress Julianna Margulies become fast friends discussing their untraditional childhoods and careers over Garten’s margaritas and Margulies’ halibut, followed by a scenic car ride to the beach.

Coming up this season, chef Erin French from restaurant Lost Kitchen and Magnolia Network show “The Lost Kitchen” has a dream come true when she meets her idol: Garten. After baking banana crunch muffins, the two discuss French’s inspiring life and how she made her restaurant a dining destination, against all odds. French shares her dad’s meatloaf recipe before hitting the road to explore East Hampton and they end the day with a sweet treat from one of Garten’s favorite bakeries. Garten also invites journalist Willie Geist over for a role reversal — she has been interviewed by Geist many times, but she’s the one asking the questions this time. She greets him with salted chocolate chunk cookies, and they talk about everything from his childhood as the son of a journalist, to meeting his now-wife at age 11. The two then shake up bourbon sidecars to enjoy with their better halves — Garten’s husband Jeffrey and Geist’s wife Christina. Finally, Garten welcomes her dear friends, Hollywood director/producer duo Rob Marshall and John DeLuca for watermelon cosmopolitans, behind-the-scenes stories about their blockbuster movies, non-stop laughs and dancing. DeLuca makes salmon burgers and cole slaw, and the trio head out to meet Jeffrey at 1770 House Restaurant and Inn for cheesecake.

The next two seasons of “Be My Guest With Ina Garten” will begin production later this year.

“Without question, one of the most frequent inquiries I receive is, ‘Can you help me get an invitation to Ina’s for lunch?’” said Courtney White, president of Food Network and streaming food content at Discovery Inc. “’Be My Guest’ is just that, an invitation from Ina to our audience to join her and some of her favorite people as they share personal stories over cocktails and cooking favorite recipes. The multi-platform format allows for extended content, because no one is ready to leave Ina’s garden after just a 30-minute visit!”

Garten added: “This show is a dream come true for me. … This is going to be really fun!”

“Be My Guest With Ina Garten” is produced by Pacific Productions.