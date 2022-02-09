‘In the Heights’ Star Anthony Ramos Joins Marvel Series ‘Ironheart’ at Disney Plus

Anthony Ramos has joined the upcoming Marvel series “Ironheart” at Disney Plus, Variety has confirmed with sources.

Ramos joins previously announced series lead Dominique Thorne, who will star as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Details on Ramos’ role are being kept under wraps.

Marvel Studios declined to comment.

Ramos was most recently seen in the film adaptation of “In the Heights,” based on the stage musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film bowed in theaters in June 2021. His other onscreen credits include the feature “A Star Is Born” and the shows “She Gotta Have It,” “In Treatment,” and “Blindspotting.” Ramos is also known for starring as both John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton.”

He is repped by CAA, Door 24, Modest Management and attorney Paul Hasting.

