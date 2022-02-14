‘Impractical Jokers’ Returns in April with Eric André and a Simulcast Across TBS, TNT and TruTV

“Impractical Jokers” will return on April 2 with a special “supersized” episode that will be simulcast for the first time on TBS and TNT in addition to TruTV. The roadblock will air on all three Turner (sorry, “TNets”) channels right after coverage of the NCAA Men’s Final Four.

This reps the first new episode of “Impractical Jokers” since August, and the first since Joe Gatto announced his departure from the show and the Tenderloins troupe. Remaining stars Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano are back, and the special will include comedian Eric André (“The Eric André Show”) as a guest.

The tenth season of “Impractical Jokers” is currently in production, and will return to TruTV this summer, featuring celebrity guests joining Quinn, Murray and Vulcano each week.

The “Impractical Jokers” news was announced Monday during the Television Critics Association’s virtual winter press tour. Also announced for TruTV, the network has ordered eight half-hour episodes of the travel comedy series “101 Places to Party Before You Die,” starring Adam Pally (“Happy Endings”) and Jon Gabrus (“Game Over, Man!”). Based on the book “101 Places to Get F*cked Up Before You Die,” the show follows the pals as they explore Maui, Moab, Miami, Puerto Rico, Portland, Richmond, Atlanta and Denver.

“101 Places to Party Before You Die” comes from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, produced by Shed Media in association with Clone Wolf, Inc., High and Mighty Productions, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Inc. and Artists First with Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Michael Rucker, Julie Golden, Adam Pally, Jon Gabrus, Greg Walter, Josh Lieberman, Tucker Voorhees and Brian Steinberg serving as executive producers. Rucker also serves as showrunner.

At TBS, “Chad” returns for Season 2 on Monday, April 11 at 10 p.m. ET. The network also released a teaser of the upcoming second season starring creator/executive producer/showrunner Nasim Pedrad:

And TBS has also renewed gamer “The Cube,” hosted by NBA star Dwyane Wade, for a second season.