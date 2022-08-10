Imogen Reid Joins Ellen Pompeo in Untitled Orphan Limited Series at Hulu

Imogen Reid will star opposite Ellen Pompeo in the untitled orphan limited series at Hulu that was announced on Aug. 3.

The series is inspired by the true story of a Midwestern couple who adopts a young girl with a rare form of dwarfism (Reid). But as they begin to raise her alongside their three other children, they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they question her story, they’re confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they’re willing to go to defend themselves and protect their own narrative, falling into a battle that’s fought in the tabloids, the courtroom, and ultimately their marriage.

Reid trained at the Miskin Theatre at North Kent College. Her work has been featured across regional theatres in the UK. Her onscreen credits include “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” BBC’s 2019 adaption of “Les Miserables,” and the 2020 HBO series “The Third Day.”

She is repped by Lisa Osmond of Oh So Small.

Hulu has given the series an eight-episode order. Katie Robbins (“The Affair,” “The Last Tycoon”) is writing and executive producing, with Pompeo set to executive produce under her Calamity Jane production banner. Erin Levy (“Mad Men,” “Counterpart”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Laura Holstein of Calamity Jane will also executive produce along with Mike Epps, Dan Spilo, Niles Kirchner, and Andrew Stearn. ABC Signature is the studio, with Calamity Jane currently under an overall deal at the studio.