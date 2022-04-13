IMDb TV Rebrands to Amazon Freevee

Moving forward, IMDb TV will be known as Amazon Freevee.

IMDb, which is owned by Amazon, launched the free, ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service in January 2019 under the name IMDb Freedive, before rebranding to IMDb TV in June of that year. After beginning in the U.S. and expanding to the U.K. in September 2021, Freevee will become available in Germany.

The streamer carries a slate of original projects in addition to its back catalog, and plans to increase originals by 70% in 2022. Upcoming original series include “Bosch: Legacy,” a spinoff of Amazon Prime Video’s “Bosch”; home design series “Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis”; “Sprung,” a comedy from Greg Garcia; Australian crime drama “Troppo”; and “High School,” a scripted series adapted by Clea DuVall from musicians Sara Quin and Tegan Quin’s memoir of the same name. Amazon has also greenlit “Primo,” a coming-of-age comedy from Michael Schur and Shea Serrano; and “On Call,” a half-hour procedural drama from Dick Wolf. Additional greenlights will be announced during a NewFronts presentation on May 2. And on the film side, Freevee will produce “Love Accidentally,” a workplace rom-com starring Brenda Song and Aaron O’Connell.

Currently available originals include “Alex Rider,” music docuseries “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary” and “Judge Judy” spinoff “Judy Justice.”

“Over the past two years, we have seen tremendous growth for our AVOD service and are committed to bringing our audiences premium, free-to-consumer content,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing originals, and are excited to establish Freevee as the premier AVOD service with content audiences crave.”

“We have been delighted by the viewer response to our modern television network in a streaming landscape,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for Freevee. “With Freevee, our current and future viewers will discover a home that allows creative talent the freedom to tell impactful, entertaining and inspiring stories; a service accessible to all and freed from time-slot restrictions and device availability; and a destination that provides customers with both new and familiar, escapist and engaging content — free of charge.”