Imagine Entertainment Hires Jax Media Execs Sarah Madigan and John Skidmore for Key Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

Jax Media executives Sarah Madigan and John Skidmore have joined Imagine Entertainment, the parent company of Jax, as head of business affairs and strategic partnerships and head of production, respectively, Variety has learned exclusively.

Both will continue in their current roles at Jax Media, with Madigan remaining head of business affairs and Skidmore, a founding partner of Jax Media, still chief operating officer of the Imagine Entertainment-owned production company.

Skidmore, who will be overseeing all projects across all divisions for Imagine, has produced some of Jax’s most popular titles, including “Broad City,” “Search Party,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Russian Doll” and the Netflix stand-up specials “Chris Rock: Tamborine,” “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous” and “Mike Birbiglia: The New One.”

Madigan currently runs business affairs at Jax Media and previously held roles at MGM and Netflix.

“Skidmore is a founding member of Jax and Madigan has been integral to the company’s growth over the past few years, and we couldn’t imagine doing this new job without them,” Imagine Entertainment presidents Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns said in a joint statement to Variety.

Jax Media co-founders Hernandez and Burns were promoted to co-presidents of Imagine Entertainment in January and continue to lead Jax Media as CEO and CCO, respectively. They upped Brooke Posch to president of the company following their own promotions.

Madigan added: “I have been lucky to work alongside Jax’s team of human dynamos for the past two years and could not be more thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute across the larger Imagine television and film portfolio.”

“I am thrilled to continue working with Tony and Lilly, and all of the divisions at Imagine,” Skidmore said. “Imagine has a strong pipeline of upcoming projects, and I am excited to start bringing them to life.”

Imagine has a robust slate of scripted film and television series in development and production, including the upcoming features “Thirteen Lives,” directed by Ron Howard, and “The Beanie Bubble,” from Kristen Gore and Damian Kulash. Upcoming in television are the series “Under The Banner of Heaven” for FX Networks, the third seasons of “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” at Hulu and Marc Cherry’s “Why Women Kill” on Paramount Plus, and the fourth installment of Nat Geo’s “Genius” anthology.