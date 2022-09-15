Iliza Shlesinger Sets Sixth Stand-up Special with Netflix for October Premiere (TV News Roundup)

Iliza Shlesinger’s latest comedy special with Netflix titled “Hot Forever” — her sixth for the streamer — has set a release date for October 11. The special was filmed at the Connor Palace in Cleveland this past July.

The special was directed by Steven Paley, with Shlesinger serving as executive producer alongside Kara Baker and David Martin. Her previous specials with Netflix include 2019’s “Unveiled,” 2018’s “Elder Millennial,” 2016’s “Confirmed Kills,” 2015’s “Freezing Hot” and 2013’s “War Paint.”

Also in today’s television news:

DATES

Bravo’s “Winter House” is set to premiere its second season on the network on Thursday, October 13 at 9 p.m. PT/ET.

Returning cast to Stowe, Vt., in the show’s second season include Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll and Ciara Miller. New cast members for the new season include Rachel Clark, Kory Keefer and Jessica Stocker. The new season is set to have special appearances from Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke from “Summer House” and Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz from “Vanderpump Rules.”

Each episode will stream the next day on Peacock.

INSTITUTIONS

The National Comedy Center announced that it has received rare artifacts, wardrobe and awards from Betty White’s estate, which will be included in the Center’s permanent archives. Arriving on the 37th anniversary of “The Golden Girls” debut season, wardrobe pieces from the late actress’ shows such as “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland” are now in display at the Center’s museum in Jamestown, New York.

Along with White’s past wardrobe pieces, other artifacts donated include scripts that White hand-annotated and Emmy statuettes she has won throughout her lifetime.

ANCHORS

Fox News has announced the extension of a multi-year deal with anchor Jennifer Griffin, who will now serve as the network’s chief national security correspondent.

“It has been an honor to provide viewers with trusted reporting from the Pentagon and across the world on issues that are paramount to all of us – the security and safety of our fellow citizens and allies,” Griffin said of continuing her career at Fox News. “I am looking forward to continuing to inform the FOX News audience alongside the best journalists in the business.”

Prior to her new role, she served as the network’s Jerusalem-based correspondent, reporting from the Middle East and Asia, while covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and other prominent global events. She joined the network in 1999 as a full-time correspondent.

PREVIEWS

The PaleyFest Fall TV Previews will be available for general public viewing on Friday (Sept. 16) through the Center’s YouTube channel. The virtual fest took place virtually through this week with panels that featured exclusive conversations with the stars and creators of upcoming fall shows, such as “Alaska Daily” starring Hilary Swank and “Monarch,” which just premiered on Fox during NFL kickoff weekend.

DEVELOPMENT

Lifetime has greenlit a new movie event based on V.C. Andrews’ “Dawn Cutler” series, which will star Brec Bassinger, Donna Mills, Joey McIntyre, Jesse Metcalfe and Fran Drescher. Each novel from the series will be represented in film format for the network, with the first installment, “Dawn,” set to follow the origin story of Bassinger’s Dawn Longchamp.

The film series for Lifetime is produced by VC Secrets Productions Inc. with Merideth Finn, Michele Weiss, Timothy Johnson and Stacy Mandelberg serving as executive producers and Navid Soofi as producer. Linda-Lisa Hayter is set to direct the first two movies “Dawn” and “Secrets of the Morning,” and Jacquie Gould will direct “Twilights Child” and “Midnight Whispers.” Georgy Small and Richard Blaney serve as screenwriters for the first three movies and Allison Lea Bingeman serves as screenwriter for the fourth film. The book series was originally started by V.C. Andrews and completed by ghostwriter Andrew Neiderman after her death.

*

Asha Bromfield, an actress with roles in “Riverdale” and “Locke & Key,” will have her debut novel “Hurricane Summer” developed into a feature film from Neshama Entertainment and will be distributed internationally by MarVista Entertainment. The novel tells the story of a young Jamaican-Canadian woman named Tilla, who experiences both growth and devastation during the summer where she turned 18.

The film will be produced by Arnie Zipursky, Hannah Pillemer and Lauren Mackinlay for Neshama Entertainment.

PROGRAMMING

Cinedigm has launched Cineverse, a new streaming service with hopes to build a large film and television library. The streamer is currently offering titles from anime, horror to sci-fi and fantasy, comedy, music, independent films and more, with plans to add more than 10,000 additional films and television episodes by the end of the year. The streamer is offering a free, ad-supported service of linear FAST channels at launch.

*

Common Sense Media has announced the launch of Spanish-language ratings and reviews for children and families, starting today (Sept. 15) at the beginning of this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month. In addition to the Spanish-language ratings and reviews launch, Common Sense will highlight resources and best-of list curations that celebrate Hispanic cultures and experiences, so families can find content within different mediums that reflect their backgrounds.

Both resources are now available through Common Sense’s website.

*

Fuse Media announced the rebranding of its ad-supported streaming FAST channel from Fuse Beat to Shades of Black. The Fuse FAST channels have added distributors including Freevee, Roku, Vizio, Xumo and Pluto TV, along with international partners such as the Samsung TV Plus in Europe and LG UK. Shades of Black launched in March 2021 and includes more than 500 hours of content, from studio movies to series and documentaries.