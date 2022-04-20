Ilana Glazer Eyed to Star in Amazon Comedy Series ‘The Suck’ From Ally Israelson (EXCLUSIVE)

Ilana Glazer is in talks to star in and executive produce a comedy series currently in the works at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series is titled “The Suck” and hails from writer and executive producer Ally Israelson. The show asks the question “What if the last year on earth was the best year of your life?” It follows Lydia (Glazer) to London, in search of an other-worldly end. it is further described as the upside of apocalypse, because when the things that have always mattered cease to matter, how fun would that be?

Along with Israelson and Glazer, the series is executive produced by Fulwell 73’s Leo Pearlman, Jeff Grosvenor and Saskia Schuster, as well as Range Media Partner’s Susie Fox.

Glazer is best known for co-creating and co-starring in the hit Comedy Central series “Broad City.” The show aired for five seasons and was critically acclaimed throughout its run. Glazer most recently starred in the Apple comedy series “The Afterparty” from Chris Miller and Phil Lord. This is also not her first project with Amazon, as the streamer released her debut comedy special in 2020. On the film side, she has starred in features such as “False Positive,” which she also co-wrote and executive produced.

She is repped by Range Media Partners, WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Israelson’s past writing credits are “Guilty Party” for Paramount Plus and “Splitting Up Together” at ABC. She was also an associate producer on the films “Beatriz at Dinner” and “All the Bright Places.” She is repped by UTA, 42, and Sloane Offer.

Fulwell 73 currently produces “The Kardashians” on Hulu as well as “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” The company has also produced multiple projects for Amazon, including “Mammals” and the musical feature “Cinderella” starring Camilla Cabello. Fulwell 73 is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer.