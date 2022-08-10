IFC’s ‘Sherman’s Showcase’ Season 2 Guest Lineup Includes John Legend, Issa Rae, Chance the Rapper (TV News Roundup)

IFC variety comedy series “Sherman’s Showcase” is returning for a second season on the network along with AMC+ on October 26, and the full guest lineup has been announced, headlined by EGOT winner and series executive producer John Legend and “Insecure” and “Rap Sh!t” creator Issa Rae. IFC announced the news on Wednesday during AMC Networks’ day at the TV Critics Assn. press tour.

New guests on the show include Ace Vane, Demi Adejuyigbe, Desi Banks, Jerome Benton, Michael Blackson, Heidy De La Rosa, Chris Hardwick, Emily Kinney, Ted Lange, Laci Mosley, Rashida Olayiwola “Sheedz,” Dewayne Perkins, Jay Pharoah, Rae, Chance The Rapper, Amanda Seales, Kent Shocknek, Paul F. Tompkins and Porsha Williams. Returning guest stars to the series include Eliza Coupe, Morris Day, Rob Haze, Legend, Nigel Lythgoe, Vic Mensa, Tawny Newsome, Xosha Roquemore, Chandra Russell, Zuri Salahuddin and Bresha Webb.

The variety series comes from co-creators Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, who star and executive produce alongside Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorious, Pete Aronson, Frank Scherma and Jonathan Meyers. RadicalMedia produces the series.

SERIES

“Good Bones” star Mina Starsiak Hawk will lead her own spin-off series, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” premiering September 6 on HGTV and Discovery+. The six-episode series will feature her going solo to purchase the historic Sanders House in the Indianapolis neighborhood of Fountain Square. The 7,000 square-foot, more than a century old property will be the largest project Mina has tackled in terms of size and budget. Throughout the series, Mina will adjust to working with a whole new team, dealing with the unexpected costs and challenges that come with updating old construction.

“I’ve been renovating homes for more than a decade, taking on some of the nastiest houses you can imagine,” Starsiak Hawk said. “Now I’m taking on my dream project, turning a massive Victorian-style property into a bed and breakfast/event space, but it could easily become a nightmare. It’s a huge risk, but I love a challenge!”

PROMOTIONS

ABC announced senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell has been promoted to chief foreign correspondent, leading the news division’s foreign coverage. Prior to joining ABC News in 2017, Pannell worked at the BBC for over 25 years.

Throughout more than 30 years as a journalist, Pannell covered Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, reported from Kyiv as the first missile strikes hit and has spent months on the ground there documenting the developments and the impact on the people inside the country. During his tenure at ABC News, he reported on the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, the battle against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, the fight to retake Mosul and more.

DATES

Roku announced fall premiere dates for all their original cooking entertainment series starring food and lifestyle personalities Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse and Christopher Kimball, all streaming on the service.

Stewart’s farming and gardening series “Martha Gardens” will premiere its 12-episode season on October 14. Her cooking series “Martha Cooks” will premiere its 10-episode season on November 16, with two episodes premiering weekly. Stewart’s seven-episode holiday series “Martha Holidays” will premiere on November 18.

Lagasse’s sports and food tailgate series “Emeril Tailgates” will premiere its 16-episode season on September 8. His cooking series “Emeril Cooks” will kick off its 10-episode season on November 18.

Kimball’s two series, “Milk Street’s Cooking School” and “Milk Street’s My Family Recipe,” will both premiere their 10-episode seasons on October 28.