IDW Sets Six Comics and Graphic Novels for TV Development Including ‘Satellite Falling’ from ‘Orphan Black’ Writer Will Pascoe (EXCLUSIVE)

Comic and graphic novel publisher IDW has set six of its books to be developed into television projects with showrunners attached to each. The series in development include “Bacchus,” “Dragon Puncher & Spoony,” “Korgi,” “Lodger,” “Relic of the Dragon” and “Satellite Falling.”

Based on Eddie Campbell’s graphic novel published by IDW’s Top Shelf Productions, “Bacchus” will be written and executive produced by Will Davies (“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” “Man Vs. Bee,” “How to Train Your Dragon”) and Chloe Moss (“Switch,” “Hollyoaks”). The drama series drops the gods of ancient Greece into present day as if they had never left.

Development will be led by IDW’s vice president of live action, Jonny Gutman, and director of live action, Julie Winograd. Davies is repped by UTA, 42 and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner & Klein. Moss is repped by 42.

“Dragon Puncher & Spoony” will be showrun and executive produced by Holly Huckins (“Recess,” “Angela Anaconda,” “Sheriff Callie”). Based on the Top Shelf book by James Kochalka, the comedy adventure series chronicles the exploits of Dragon Puncher, a cute but ruthless kitty who dons a heroic armored battle suit as he punches out evil dragons together with sidekick Spoony, a fuzzy little friend armed with a wooden spoon.

Huckins is repped by the Gotham Group.

“Korgi,” based on the book series by Christian Slade, has set Aury Wallington (“Veronica Mars,” “Heroes,” “Gravity Falls”) as showrunner. A fantasy world filled with creatures both adorable and abominable, “Korgi” is a coming-of-age tale about the friendship between a young fairy and her magical puppy as they uncover the secret history of their homeland and face evil monsters threatening their idyllic community.

Wallington is repped by Epicenter LA and APA.

“Lodger,” based on David and Maria Lapham’s graphic novel, has set Max and Adam Reid (“Gil’s All Fright Diner,” “Aeon Flux,” “Sneaky Pete”) as showrunners and Patricia Riggen as director. The psychological thriller follows the twisted love story of a young woman bent on revenge against a serial killer who she blames for the murder of her mother and incarceration of her father.

Both Reids and Riggen executive produce alongside Matt Solo, Lydia Antonini and IDW Entertainment, with Gutman and Winograd overseeing for IDW. The Reids are repped by WME and 3 Arts. Riggen is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner & Klein.

Based on the graphic novel by Adrian Benatar and Miguel Ángel García, “Relic of the Dragon” will be showrun by Bryan Q. Miller (“Shadowhunters,” “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe”). The fantasy adventure series follows Uric, an ordinary man hunting for a relic of enormous power. The most dangerous undertaking of his life, the choices Uric makes along the way will change his life forever — along with the fate of his entire nation.

Miller is repped by Verve Los Angeles.

“Satellite Falling” has set Will Pascoe (“Orphan Black,” “Absentia”) as showrunner and Jude Weng (“Finding ‘Ohana,” “Only Murders in the Building”) as director. Both also serve as executive producers. Based on the comic books by Steve Horton and Stephen Thompson, the series is set in a seedy future of radical technology, sentient aliens and the horrors of xenophobia. As a corrupt Earth maintains a human-only planet, incredible creatures from across the galaxy are forced to gather on Satellite, a city-sized space station near our planetary system. Lilly, the lone human on Satellite, makes her way as a cabbie by day and a bounty hunter by night. But as tensions between aliens and humans reach their breaking point, Lilly’s world begins to fall apart as the dark secrets of her past come back to haunt her.

Pascoe is repped by APA and Weng is represented by Creative Artists Agency.

“It’s a dream to get to work on so many great properties with so many amazing talents,” said IDW executive vice president Paul Davidson. “This group of writers, directors and showrunners represent some of the best and IDW is pleased to be working with them.”

Other projects recently announced to be in development at IDW include “Dark Spaces” with Universal Content Productions, “Earthdivers” with 20th Television, “The Delicacy” with Warner Bros. TV and “Brutal Nature” with Anima Studios.