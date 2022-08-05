IDW and Ánima Enter Development Deal, Set ‘Brutal Nature’ Series Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

IDW has set a development deal with Latin American animation studio Ánima, Variety has learned exclusively. The first project being developed under the deal is an adult animated series based on the IDW Publishing comic book series “Brutal Nature.”

Created by Luciano Saracino and Ariel Olivetti and produced by Fernando De Fuentes and José C. García de Letona alongside the IDW team, “Brutal Nature” is about a collection of masks that transforms a young man into innumerable beasts and monsters.

“We’ve always been big fans of what Ánima has been doing in the animation space, so we are thrilled with their passion for partnering on ‘Brutal Nature,’” said Paul Davidson, executive vice president of IDW Entertainment. “Their sensibilities will truly expand the amazing world that Luciano Saracino and Ariel Olivetti created.”

“Working with IDW to develop such a unique project is really exciting,” added García de Letona, who serves as COO at Ánima. “’Brutal Nature’ will help us keep building up high quality stories with a Latin sensibility that can be enjoyed all over the world and we can’t think of a better partner to achieve it.”

Among IDW Entertainment’s prominent projects are Netflix’s “Locke and Key,” based on the comic book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, as well as Apple TV+’s upcoming “Surfside Girls” based on Kim Dwinell’s graphic novels. Ánima specializes in 2D and CGI animation, and has produced titles including “Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires,” “Legend Quest” and “Space Chickens in Space.”