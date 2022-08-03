Idris Elba Movie ‘Bang!’ Set at Netflix in Extended Deal with Dark Horse Entertainment

Netflix has extended its multi-year partnership with Dark Horse Entertainment, through which Dark Horse gives the streamer a first look at IP for film and TV. Among their active development slate is a “Bang!” movie starring Idris Elba and “Mind MGMT” from Curtis Gwinn.

“Bang!” is based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres and will be directed by David Leitch. In the film, when a terrorist cult sets out to start the apocalypse with a series of novels meant to brainwash their readers, the world’s most celebrated spy is sent to track down and kill the author responsible. Kindt and Zak Olkewicz serve as writers. Producers include Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg for Dark Horse; Leitch and Kelly McCormick for 87 North; and Idris Elba.

“Mind MGMT” is also based on comics by Kindt. The series will follow a young woman who stumbles onto a top-secret mind management program. Her ensuing journey involves weaponized psychics, hypnotic advertising, talking dolphins and seemingly immortal pursuers, as she attempts to find the man who was MIND MGMT’s greatest success – and its most devastating failure. But in a world where people can rewrite reality itself, can she trust anything she sees? Executive producers include Gwinn as well as Richardson and Goldberg for Dark Horse.

Previously announced Dark Horse projects in development with Netflix include “Revenge Inc.,” a drama series focused on a secret, underground company that specializes in revenge executive produced by showrunner Matthew Arnold, Richardson, Goldberg and Chris Tongue, as well as action thriller film “Lady Killer” about a 1950s housewife leading a secret life as a highly-trained killer for hire, with Blake Lively starring and producing, based on the comic series by Joelle Jones and Jamie S. Rich.

“The Umbrella Academy,” “Polar,” “Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles” and “Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness” are among the Dark Horse projects that have already been released by Netflix.