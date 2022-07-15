ID to Examine High-Profile ’90s Cases, From Princess Diana to Biggie and Tupac, in August Lineup of Specials, Docuseries (EXCLUSIVE)

Investigation Discovery (ID) is taking a trip back to the ’90s this August, with a series of specials and shows that delve into some of the most prominent cases of that time.

ID’s lineup includes a three-part examination of the unsolved deaths of Biggie and Tupac, a deep dive into the illicit student-teacher relationship that gripped the nation in “Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes On a Scandal,” an in-depth look at the police inquiry that came after the tragic death of Princess Diana and the previously announced “Menendez Brothers: Misjudged?” will take a new angle in the examination of Erik and Lyle Menendez.

“The 1990s were a decade where true crime dominated popular culture in an unprecedented way. From the tragic loss of icons like Biggie, Tupac and Princess Di to the scandalous affair of Mary Kay Letourneau and the horrific circumstances of the Menendez Brothers, these stories and their headlines captivated the public,” said Jason Sarlanis, president of crime and investigative content, linear and streaming. “With never-before-seen evidence and groundbreaking interviews, we reexamine these crimes through the context of our present day, giving our viewers jaw-dropping revelations and a completely new understanding of these iconic cases they thought they knew.”

Most of the content will premiere on both ID and Discovery+, with a couple appearing exclusively on either platform. Read the full lineup below, including loglines from ID for each of the titles.

“Menendez Brothers: Misjudged?”

Premieres Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on ID on Discovery+ the same day

Thirty years ago, the nation watched every moment of the Menendez Brothers’ dramatic trial in real time on Court TV. Now, thanks to TikTok and social media, an entirely new generation is learning their story for the very first time. Details of the murder were seared into our collective memory: the 911 call, the crime scene photos, the Rolexes. The media narrative – that two Beverly Hill boys killed their parents out of greed and allegedly concocted a fantastic account to get out of it – remains a national punchline. But now, three decades later, as Gen Z discovers the case, they see the story of two boys who suffered horrific abuse at the hands of their mother, father… and the media. Did we get it all wrong?

“Who Killed Biggie and Tupac?”

Premieres Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on ID and on Discovery+ the same day

25 years of contempt, controversy, and conspiracy all lead to the same single question: who killed Biggie and Tupac? Now, with exclusive interviews and unique insight into both shootings, this series offers up answers from the key players involved. Who do you believe is telling the truth?

“The Killer Nanny”

Premieres Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on ID and on Discovery+ the same day

The murder trial of British au pair Louise Woodward was televised live in the UK transfixing viewers and splitting public opinion about whether she was guilty or innocent. Twenty-five years later evidence is reexamined with unprecedented access to witnesses, the defense team, the prosecution, and members of the jury who decided her fate.

“Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes On a Scandal”

Premieres Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on ID and on Discovery+ the same day

With all the ingredients of a Hollywood movie, this sex scandal shocked, enthralled, and enraged 1990s America. 34-year-old elementary school teacher, Mary Kay Letourneau, who was married with 4 kids, began an affair in 1997 with her 12-year-old student, Vili Fualauu. They not only didn’t deny the outrageous behavior, but they would also eventually embrace the love affair that included French-kissing on school grounds, trysts in her van, and even sexual rendezvous in her family home. The question on everyone’s mind was: Is this true love, or is Mary Kay Letourneau a pedophile, guilty of child rape?

“The Diana Investigations”

Available to stream Aug. 18 exclusively on Discovery+

Twenty-five years ago, a fatal car accident took the life of the beloved Princess Diana of Wales, devastating the world. In the decades following her death, conspiracy theories and accusations have swirled – who was to blame? How did this happen? Over the course of four gripping parts, “The Diana Investigations” offers a new look into the tragedy that has shocked the world for decades. For the first time, hear exclusively from the key figures who investigated the beloved Princess’ death as they provide new insight and reveal never-before-heard details.

“People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the ’90s”

Weeknights at 8 p.m. ET starting Aug. 1 on ID

Over the course of ten gripping episodes, People Magazine will take viewers through each year of the 1990s highlighting the most intriguing and chilling crimes of the decade.

Pictured above: Mary Kay Letourneau.